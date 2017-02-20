Warren brewery set to open is latest addition to flourishing downtown

Modern Methods Brewing Company will be in a prime location in downtown Warren -- David Grohl Alley

By Published: Updated:
Modern Methods Brewing Company is set to open this summer in downtown Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business new to downtown Warren is set to open in just a few months.

David Grohl Alley will soon be home to the city’s first brewing company in over 100 years — Modern Methods Brewing Company.

“It started over a beer, like a lot of good ideas have,” said Paul Clouser, investor and contractor.

To the eye, the 3,000 square foot space looks just like an empty, dust-covered floor but to Clouser and owner Adam Keck, it’s perfect.

“We see a lot of potential here,” Keck said.

It’s in a prime location, too — just beyond the “World’s Largest Drumsticks.”

“As soon as I walked into this space…I could not wait to get home and kind of draw up a mock layout, and imagine what it would be like to have a brewery here,” Keck said.

And so began the preparations for Modern Methods Brewing Company — a name with a connection to the city’s past.

“In 1909, the City of Warren was actually called “the city of modern methods” on a giant sign on the old city hall,” Keck said.

Clouser said the brewery will only add to the dynamics of a flourishing downtown.

“There’s already some great restaurants down here, there’s a new coffee shop that’s opening up soon, the amphitheater’s down here, the festivals happen down here. Like I said, there’s just so many things snowballing right now. That’s gonna be a huge part of that.”

Keck said David Grohl Alley is the “nucleus” of the cultural and artistic renaissance happening in the city, and he’s excited to be a part of it.

Even though there’s still a lot to do before they can start making beer, Clouser and Keck have their sights set on a mid-summer opening date.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s