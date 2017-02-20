Youngstown Air Reserve crucial to Department of Defense missions

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – From controlling mosquitoes after a hurricane to containing an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna is crucial to the Department of Defense.

In fact, the airbase is the only military unit in Trumbull County that completes such missions.

There are eight C-130H planes at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Two of the planes are used for transporting troops and supplies, but the other planes have a peacetime component.

Those aircraft are used for aerial spray missions, from controlling mosquitos and weeds to containing oil spills like the Deepwater Horizon event.

