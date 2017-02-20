YSU art students to see print-making process in action

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ever wonder how artists create prints of their work?

For the next few days, Youngstown State University students and the community will have the chance to see for themselves.

Students and staff with the Art Department at YSU are hosting their eighth annual Red Press Collaborative on campus. Guest artist Kristin Nowlin created a new limited-edition piece and prints of her work will be sold to benefit the university’s art department.

“I always think it’s great for the students to get a view into sorta how artists work, and they have their faculty that they can see, but it’s really great to have other artists come in and sort of show them a different approach. Not all printmakers do printmaking the same way,” Nowlin said.

Finished prints will be available for $125.

Students and others can stop by Bliss Hall this week to watch the print-making process in action.

More information on the Red Press Collaboration is on the YSU art department’s website.