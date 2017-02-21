2 accused Youngstown drug ring members appear in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was the first day of a bench trial in Youngstown for two defendants police say were involved in a major drug ring.

Before police took it down, they say the ring was responsible for a lot of crime in the area.

Melvin Johnson faces four counts of attempted murder and felonious assault, along with arson and gun charges.

Another alleged member of the ring, Vincent Moorer, is being tried with Johnson.

Both defendants were offered plea deals and both declined.

The ring operated mostly on the east side of Youngstown and was racking up profits of $1 million a year, according to investigators.