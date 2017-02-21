2 accused Youngstown drug ring members appear in court

Police said the ring operated mostly on the east side of Youngstown and was racking up profits of $1 million a year

By Published: Updated:
Melvin Johnson faces four counts of attempted murder and felonious assault, along with arson and gun charges.
Melvin Johnson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was the first day of a bench trial in Youngstown for two defendants police say were involved in a major drug ring.

Before police took it down, they say the ring was responsible for a lot of crime in the area.

Melvin Johnson faces four counts of attempted murder and felonious assault, along with arson and gun charges.

Vincent Moorer, charged with being involved in a Youngstown drug ring.
Vincent Moorer

Another alleged member of the ring, Vincent Moorer, is being tried with Johnson.

Both defendants were offered plea deals and both declined.

The ring operated mostly on the east side of Youngstown and was racking up profits of $1 million a year, according to investigators.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s