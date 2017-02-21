Austintown crime activity: Man charged twice with public drunkenness

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Police say man overdosed in stolen car

Sunday, February 12

1:59 a.m. – 6100 block of Mahoning Ave., Christopher Nichols, 43, of Lynx, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Nichols was urinating in the parking lot of the Pink Elephant while customers were walking by. Nichols told police that he was allowed to urinate in public where he’s from, a police report said.

Monday, February 13

12:02 p.m. – 4500 block of Falcon Drive, reported theft of a cell phone at Fitch High School.

6:28 p.m. – 4200 block of New Rd., Peter Harasyn, 37, and Rudolph Dettmer, 71, charged with open container and disorderly conduct with public intoxication. Police were called to Wedgewood Coin Laundry for a report of two intoxicated men harassing customers. Police said Harasyn and Dettmer were sitting on a bench inside drinking beer, and Harasyn was highly intoxicated.

Tuesday, February 14

11:51 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Cassidy Francis, 18, of Youngstown, charged with theft. Police said Francis tried to steal makeup and jewelry from Walmart by hiding the items in her purse.

5:36 p.m. – 3800 block of Elmwood Ave., reported breaking and entering.

Wednesday, February 15

11:29 p.m. – 2400 block of White Beech Lane, William Campbell, 32, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police said Campbell’s mother called police to report Campbell was at her home and she wanted him to leave. Police said Campbell, who was highly intoxicated, was later found passed out in a yard on Sandalwood Court.

2:37 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., David Kalna, 36, of Youngstown, charged with theft. A loss prevention associated at Walmart said Kalna concealed a hair iron in his jacket and left the store. He was stopped outside and admitted to taking the item, police said.

Thursday, February 16

10:09 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Wickliffe Circle, Peter Harasyn, 37, charged with disorderly conduct and open container. A caller reported being harassed by an intoxicated man. Police said Harasyn was sitting on a park bench at Veterans Memorial Park, drinking a can of Genesee beer. When questioned, Harasyn said he was just there to pay his respects and drink his beer.

