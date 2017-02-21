Badger Boys’ Basketball Stats (Thru Feb. 20)

Badger welcomes Conneaut tonight.

Badger Braves High School Basketball

2016-17 Badger Boys’ Basketball Stats
Through February 20
Head Coach: Josh Upshire
Record: 11-10

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 56.8
Scoring Defense: 57.8
Rebounding: 30.5
Field Goal Percentage: 36.5%
Three-Point Percentage: 28.4%
Free Throw Percentage: 61.3%

2016-17 Results
Lordstown 63 Braves 57
Braves 75 Bloomfield 19
Braves 83 Nexus Academy 59
Grand Valley 69 Braves 47
Windham 67 Braves 61
Braves 57 Mineral Ridge 54
Maplewood 72 Braves 43
Braves 51 Newbury 49
Braves 60 Mathews 44
Braves 68 Bloomfield 37
Pymatuning Valley 72 Braves 57
Braves 62 Southington 60
Grand Valley 60 Braves 45
Bristol 76 Braves 35
Braves 69 St. John 60
Braves 44 Lordstown 39
Maplewood 72 Braves 37
Braves 80 Heartland Christian 57
Braves 60 Mathews 58
Southington 61 Braves 58
Pymatuning Valley 66 Braves 45

Individual Statistics
Scoring
Aiden Miller – 16.5
Logan Popovich – 11.0
Jacob Eucker – 8.7
Logan Lendak – 5.9
Keith Barto – 5.6

Rebounding
Keith Barto – 7.5
Aiden Miller – 5.7
Curtis Houser – 3.5
Jacob Euker – 3.2

Assists
Logan Popovich – 3.7
Jacob Eucker – 2.1
Logan Lendak – 2.1

Steals
Logan Popovich – 3.1
Aiden Miller – 2.0
Jacob Eucker – 1.9

Field Goal Percentage
Keith Barto – 46.1% (41-89)
Aiden Miller – 42.4% (128-302)

Three-Point Percentage
Aiden Miller – 32.9% (26-79)
Logan Popovich – 29.1% (32-110)

Free Throw Percentage
Logan Popovich – 71.6% (48-67)
Aiden Miller – 65.8% (48-73)
Logan Lendak – 63.8% (30-47)

