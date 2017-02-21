Bond set at $100K for man charged with killing baby in Niles

Matthew Wilson's family argues that the death was accidental, saying injuries were caused by Wilson falling on the child

A man charged with killing his 5-week-old baby appeared by video for his arraignment on Tuesday morning. Bond was set at $100,000 for Matthew Wilson, who is charged with murder.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Matthew Wilson, who is charged with murder.

On February 10, the Niles Fire Department and Lane Ambulance were called to a house on Bellair Court for a report of a baby with a heart condition. The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and later died.

Wilson’s father, Charles, said Wilson told him that he tripped and fell on the child. He called the murder accidental.

A report from investigators, however, said the child’s injuries could be caused by being shaken or squeezed.

An autopsy by the Summit County Coroner is pending.

