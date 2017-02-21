Cecil E. Hunt Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman with Rev. Philip Imler officiating for Cecil E. Hunt, 75, who died Tuesday evening, February 21, 2017 at Washington Square Healthcare Center with his family by his side.

Cecil was born February 14, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Helen (Farmer) Hunt.

Cecil served in the Marines during Vietnam War and later in the Coast Guard, at which time he became a 100% disabled veteran.

He was a member of Christian Fellowship Tabernacle Church in Youngstown, the Vienna Fish & Game Club and a member of The Anglers Anonymous Club, where he served as Past President.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 38 years, the former Karen I. Fry whom he married on April 8, 1978; a sister, Charlotte (Rick) Norris of Dayton; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Mike Ferrall of Austintown; his 2nd brother-in-law, John Mazzucco of Struthers; four nieces; one nephew; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Besides his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sue Mazzucco.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, follow by funeral service.

Full military salute will be conducted by the Ellsworth V.F.W., Post #9571 for Cecil at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

