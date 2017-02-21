Columbiana Boys’ Basketball Stats (Final Reg. Season)

2016-17 Columbiana Boys’ Basketball Stats
Final Regular Season Stats
Head Coach: Todd Johnson
Record: 9-13 (3-5), 3rd place in ITCL White
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 57.0
Scoring Defense: 61.5
Rebounding: 23.8
Field Goal Percentage: 42.0%
Three-Point Percentage: 26.8%
Free Throw Percentage: 70.4%
2016-17 Results
Clippers 56 Leetonia 40
Clippers 71 Heartland Christian 37
Lisbon 60 Clippers 51
Wellsville 75 Clippers 59
Clippers 56 Southern 45*
Lowellville 65 Clippers 55
Clippers 65 Heartland Christian 35
Clippers 76 Jackson-Milton 73&
Clippers 68 Leetonia 41
West Branch 57 Clippers 39
Lisbon 51 Clippers 38
United 69 Clippers 58
Wellsville 82 Clippers 60
Springfield 61 Clippers 33
East Palestine 74 Clippers 71
Southern 62 Clippers 55 OT^
South Range 78 Clippers 60
Clippers 62 Mineral Ridge 54
Clippers 71 Crestview 45
McDonald 123 Clippers 45
Clippers 56 Sebring 55
Western Reserve 67 Clippers 48
*-Jared Wilson scored 25 points
&-Jared Wilson went for 30 in their win over the Jays
^-Burdette Baker finished with 26 of the team’s 55 points.
Individual Statistics
Scoring
Burdette Baker (SR) – 17.6 (387)
Jared Wilson (JR) – 15.6 (328)
Jacob Clark (SR) – 7.5 (166)
Eric Hopfenziz (SO) – 6.2 (131)
Hunter Zentner (FR) – 5.2 (114)
Rebounding
Burdette Baker (SR) – 6.0 (133)
Jacob Clark (SR) – 4.2 (92)
Hunter Zentner (FR) – 4.0 (89)
Assists
Jared Wilson (JR) – 3.1 (65)
Hunter Zentner (FR) – 2.2 (48)
Jacob Clark (SR) – 1.6 (36)
Field Goal Percentage
Burdette Baker (SR) – 61.4% (143-233)
Zach Chaffee (JR) – 52.6% (10-19)
Three-Point Percentage
Ryan Fahs (FR) – 35.7% (5-14)
Jared Wilson (JR) – 31.6% (37-117)
Jacob Clark (SR) – 28.9% (28-97)
Free Throw Percentage
Jacob Clark (SR) – 85.7% (12-14)
Jared Wilson (JR) – 79.0% (49-62)
Burdette Baker (SR) – 73.7% (101-137)
By the Numbers
Since January 20, the Clippers won 6 of their final 9 games during the regular season.
Columbiana won 8 games in 2015-16 behind the leadership of six seniors. This year, the team has won 9.
Over the past two seasons, Burdette Baker has scored 766 points (averaging 16.5 as a junior and 17.6 this season). He’s also hauled down 326 boards and shot 74.4% from the foul line (189-254) and 62.1% from the floor (288-464).
Jared Wilson went from a junior who averaged 6.7 points in 2015-16 to a senior who averaged 15.6 points and led the team in assists (3.1). His three-point shooting has seen him make 33.9% from distance (62-183) over the last two years.