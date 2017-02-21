Columbiana Boys’ Basketball Stats (Final Reg. Season)

Related Coverage Sweeney brothers pace Lisbon past Columbiana

2016-17 Columbiana Boys’ Basketball Stats

Final Regular Season Stats

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

Record: 9-13 (3-5), 3rd place in ITCL White

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 57.0

Scoring Defense: 61.5

Rebounding: 23.8

Field Goal Percentage: 42.0%

Three-Point Percentage: 26.8%

Free Throw Percentage: 70.4%

2016-17 Results

Clippers 56 Leetonia 40

Clippers 71 Heartland Christian 37

Lisbon 60 Clippers 51

Wellsville 75 Clippers 59

Clippers 56 Southern 45*

Lowellville 65 Clippers 55

Clippers 65 Heartland Christian 35

Clippers 76 Jackson-Milton 73&

Clippers 68 Leetonia 41

West Branch 57 Clippers 39

Lisbon 51 Clippers 38

United 69 Clippers 58

Wellsville 82 Clippers 60

Springfield 61 Clippers 33

East Palestine 74 Clippers 71

Southern 62 Clippers 55 OT^

South Range 78 Clippers 60

Clippers 62 Mineral Ridge 54

Clippers 71 Crestview 45

McDonald 123 Clippers 45

Clippers 56 Sebring 55

Western Reserve 67 Clippers 48

*-Jared Wilson scored 25 points

&-Jared Wilson went for 30 in their win over the Jays

^-Burdette Baker finished with 26 of the team’s 55 points.

Individual Statistics

Scoring

Burdette Baker (SR) – 17.6 (387)

Jared Wilson (JR) – 15.6 (328)

Jacob Clark (SR) – 7.5 (166)

Eric Hopfenziz (SO) – 6.2 (131)

Hunter Zentner (FR) – 5.2 (114)

Rebounding

Burdette Baker (SR) – 6.0 (133)

Jacob Clark (SR) – 4.2 (92)

Hunter Zentner (FR) – 4.0 (89)

Assists

Jared Wilson (JR) – 3.1 (65)

Hunter Zentner (FR) – 2.2 (48)

Jacob Clark (SR) – 1.6 (36)

Field Goal Percentage

Burdette Baker (SR) – 61.4% (143-233)

Zach Chaffee (JR) – 52.6% (10-19)

Three-Point Percentage

Ryan Fahs (FR) – 35.7% (5-14)

Jared Wilson (JR) – 31.6% (37-117)

Jacob Clark (SR) – 28.9% (28-97)

Free Throw Percentage

Jacob Clark (SR) – 85.7% (12-14)

Jared Wilson (JR) – 79.0% (49-62)

Burdette Baker (SR) – 73.7% (101-137)

By the Numbers

Since January 20, the Clippers won 6 of their final 9 games during the regular season.

Columbiana won 8 games in 2015-16 behind the leadership of six seniors. This year, the team has won 9.

Over the past two seasons, Burdette Baker has scored 766 points (averaging 16.5 as a junior and 17.6 this season). He’s also hauled down 326 boards and shot 74.4% from the foul line (189-254) and 62.1% from the floor (288-464).

Jared Wilson went from a junior who averaged 6.7 points in 2015-16 to a senior who averaged 15.6 points and led the team in assists (3.1). His three-point shooting has seen him make 33.9% from distance (62-183) over the last two years.