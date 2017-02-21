Community Health Systems reports $4 billion in revenues

(WKBN) – Community Health Systems, the former parent company of ValleyCare, announced its financial and operating results on Monday.

Community Health Systems recently entered into a purchase agreement with Steward Health Care, which plans to buy Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren and Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

The company reported operating revenues totaling $4.469 billion for the fourth quarter and year-end 2016.

It also reported the following:

Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. common stockholders was $(220) million, or $(1.99)per share (diluted), compared with $(83) million, or $(0.73) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA was $564 million.

Loss from continuing operations attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. common stockholders was $(1.91) per share (diluted).

Adjusted for certain items discussed below, income from continuing operations attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. common stockholders was $0.46 per share (diluted).

Cash flow from operations was $327 million, compared with $306 million for the same period in 2015, representing a 6.9 percent increase.

On a same-store basis, both admissions and adjusted admissions decreased 1.4 percent, compared with the same period in 2015.

More information is available on chs.net.