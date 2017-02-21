Coroner: Man shot twice in head before burned in SUV on east side

Related Coverage Body found in burning SUV on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The body found in the hulk of a burned-out SUV on Youngstown’s east side yesterday was shot twice in the head, according to the Mahoning County coroner.

The victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, still has not been identified yet.

Firefighters found the body Monday after putting out the fire that burned the Chevy Tahoe. The SUV was sitting behind an abandoned house on Edgar Avenue.

The coroner said the man was shot and killed before the fire started.

Because of the fire’s intensity, investigators did not find anything to indicate the victim had been bound.

The coroner’s office is using the help of a local dental expert to determine the man’s identity.

Those with information on the vehicle or recent missing persons are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.

