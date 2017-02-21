Council discusses new chicken regulations in Columbiana

Members of Columbiana City Council have still not taken any action on the law banning pet chickens

By Published: Updated:
The City of Columbiana hasn't decided whether or not it will uphold a law banning residents from raising chickens.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past few months, chickens have become a controversial topic in Columbiana.

City residents want to keep them as pets, but some council members want to enforce a law prohibiting that. The law banning keeping chickens as pets within city limits was passed in 1974.

City council debated the issue again on Tuesday and once again, members took no action.

Council talked about new regulations for having chickens, including how many a homeowner could have, where the food would be kept, and if a fence is needed.

Chicken owners want a fair resolution.

“Where the food’s kept, how many chickens, or how many feet your coop has to be. If you are going to be a responsible chicken owner, just like a responsible dog owner, you know the things that you should and shouldn’t do with chickens,” Mallory Cooper said.

Council may also decide not to take any action on the chickens and let the people decide at the ballot this November.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s