Driver bails during police chase, car smashes into garage in Austinown

The homeowner, David Smith, said the crash woke his family. No one was injured but the garage and a vehicle inside sustained damage

A vehicle crashed into a garage in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family inside a home on South Edgehill Avenue was more than a little surprised when a vehicle with no one inside it came crashing into their home early Tuesday morning.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when Trooper Eric Brown said he saw a vehicle speeding and swerving on Mahoning Avenue. He followed the vehicle onto South Edgehill Avenue where he attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver took off, dodging trees and speeding through yards.

As the driver rounded a corner on South Edgehill Avenue, he and his passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran, leaving the car to continue on its own into the garage of a house.

The suspects were not located.

aust-crash-carTrooper Smith said the vehicle was reported stolen and that empty beer cans were found inside.

