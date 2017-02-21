Frances Ayers Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Frances Ayers, 81, of Hunters Lane, New Castle, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born May 3, 1935 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Rich) Freed.

She was married to William C. ‘Red’ Ayers on April 9, 1954, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Ayers was a homemaker and a member of Evangel Community Church. She loved to read her Bible, the outdoors and fellowship with her friends.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one son, William C. Ayers, Jr. and his wife, Julie of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Lexi and Michael Ayers.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Freed, Jr.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Harry Edenhofer of Evangel Community Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.