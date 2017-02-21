Fugitive wanted in rape of elderly woman in Summit county

Raymond Gates is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the area of her home in Northfield Center.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Reward money is being offered in the arrest of a man accused of raping an elderly woman in Summit County.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Raymond Gates.

Gates is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the area of her home in Northfield Center.

A warrant was issued for Gates on Feb. 10.

Gates is a 42-year-old white male, 6 foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in Hudson, Ohio.

If you have any information in reference to Raymond Gates, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

