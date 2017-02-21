Heartland’s Burgess passes 1,000 in season finale

The Lions fell to Leetonia, 64-24 Tuesday in their final regular season game

By Published: Updated:
The Lions fell to Leetonia, 64-24 Tuesday in their final regular season game.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian senior Ben Burgess scored his 1,000th point Tuesday in a 64-24 loss to Leetonia at Heartland Christian High School.

Burgess came into the game with 990 points and passed the mark in the 3rd quarter. Burgess becomes the 3rd boy in Heartland Christian history to reach 1,000 career points. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

Leetonia led from the start in this game, led by Danny McCool with a game-high 26 points. Roman Ferry also had 12 points for the Bears.

Leetonia improves to 5-16 on the season, while Heartland Christian finishes the regular season 0-22.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s