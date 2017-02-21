“I don’t want to shoot you,’ robber tells clerk at Youngstown store

Police were called about 8:40 p.m. Monday to the Lucky 7 store on East Midlothian Avenue for a robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police will be reviewing security camera video to gain more evidence in a robbery that happened at a store in Youngstown.

Police were called about 8:40 p.m. Monday to the Lucky 7 store on East Midlothian Avenue for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, the clerk told them that a man walked into the store and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes and a lighter. When she asked him if that was all he wanted, he told her to “give me all the money you’ve got,” according to a police report.

The man then told the clerk he had a gun and said, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

The clerk emptied the register and the man ran out of the store with the money.

The clerk said she never saw a weapon but believed that he had one.

