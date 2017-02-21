Jean Victoria Hornyak Obituary

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Jean Victoria Hornyak of South Pymatuning Township passed away at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in her residence. She was 82.

Mrs. Hornyak was born November 27, 1934, in Sharpsville, a daughter of John and Amalia Kobol Sabo.

Jean was a 1952 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Years earlier, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the former Myer Frank Furniture Store, Farrell and as a clerical worker at the former Protected Home Circle (PHC), Sharon, where she was president of the Office Club. More recently, she worked as a caregiver for many years.

A homemaker, Jean was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Farrell.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles and computer games.

Her husband, Richard Emil Hornyak, whom she married October 6, 1956, passed away February 15, 1998.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Jean Hoffman and her husband, Lynn, Guys Mills, Pennsylvania and Linda Pagliaroli and her fiancé, David Hofius, whom Jean resided with in South Pymatuning Township; a son, Richard Hornyak and his companion, Pam DeFoe, Melbourne, Florida; three grandchildren, Tiffany Hoffman and her fiancé, Ryan Peterson, Guys Mills, Jessie Hoffman and his wife, Samantha, Ashtabula, Ohio and Dakota Hofius, Franklin, Pennsylvania; five great-grandchildren, Jessie, Jr., Abbey, Ayden, Lexie and Brantley and many nieces and nephews.

Jean was the last surviving aunt in the Sabo family.

Besides her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pearl Nitch; two brothers, William “Bill” Sabo and John Sabo, who died in infancy and a son-in-law, Michael Pagliaroli.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Monday, February 27, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 27 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



