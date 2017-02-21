Julia “Julie” Youngs Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Julia “Julie” Youngs, 101, passed peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born June 14, 1915, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. the daughter of the late Michael and Julia Asid.

Julia moved to Warren in 1918 and was a graduate of Newton Falls High School.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. She had an eye and flare for fashion and she lit up a room with her laugh. She loved to keep up on current events and to discuss politics and sports.

She is survived by her children, Janet Senkowitz of Champion, Howard M. “Butch” (Janet) Youngs of Champion and Douglas (Kimberly) Youngs of Cortland; eight grandchildren, Michael (Sandy) Youngs, Todd (Denise) Youngs, Lisa (Dan) Kish, Juliann (John) Rensel, Lori (Rich) Senkowitz, Jennifer (Shane) Senkowitz, Samantha Youngs, Caitlyn (David) Nemerovsky and Zachary (Brittany) Youngs; nine great-grandchildren and her loving caregiver, Sandy Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years, Howard A. “Sonny” Youngs whom she married March 27, 1937 and passed away on January 25, 2006; a brother, Albert M. Asid and a sister, Zakiyi Howley.

Family and friends may call Monday, February 27, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will also be on Monday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Julie’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483 or to MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.Family and friends may visit Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren Ohio funeral home and cremation to view this obituary, and sign the guest book and send condolences to the Youngs family.

