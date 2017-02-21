LaBrae prevails over South Range in battle of unbeatens

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae rallied from a 10-point deficit to come away with a 55-50 win over South Range Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd. The game was broadcast LIVE as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Tyler Stephens led all scorers with 16 points for the Vikings. Aaron Iler added 11 points, while Tariq Drake notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

South Range was led by Daniel Ritter who tallied 15 points and 10 boards. Taymer Graham also reached double-figures with 11 points. Anthony Ritter added 9 points and 8 rebounds.

South Range ends the regular season with a mark of 21-1. The Raiders host Cardinal on February 28th in Division III Sectional action.

LaBrae ends the regular season with a record of 21-0. The Vikings open tournament play Tuesday February 28th against East Palestine in the Division III Sectionals.