Marianne C. Yeager Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Marianne C. Yeager, of Sharon, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in Hospice House, North Lima, Ohio. She was 70.

Mrs. Yeager was born November 13, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Julia Halas Sylvester.

She was a 1964 graduate of East High School, Youngstown and studied cosmetology at Choffin Career Center, also in Youngstown.

Marianne owned and operated a beauty shop with her mother for 13 years on the south side of Youngstown. She later retired as a supervisor of environmental services for the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, where she was employed for 25 years.

A talented singer, Marianne sang all over the Shenango Valley and was offered a recording contract at age 23.

She loved animals, enjoyed puzzle books, being around people, making crafts, reading about the Titantic, spending time with her grandchildren and the mysteries of life.

Marianne had a taste for the Victorian Era and decorated her home with homemade Victorian style crafts.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Yeager, whom she met while playing in his band and married on August 15, 1970; a daughter, Michelle Yeager, Sharon; a brother, Ralph Sylvester and his wife Cheryl, Austintown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jayde Karkoska, Cara Kightlinger and Sophia Kightlinger; two nephews, Ralph and Brian Sylvester, both of Columbus, Ohio and her fur baby, Diva Bear.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Animal Advocacy of Mercer and Crawford County, Inc., 285 Sherman Ave, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday, February 27 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 27 in the funeral home.



