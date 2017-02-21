Men accused of impersonating officers said they were doing their jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two brothers who are accused of impersonating police officers appeared before a judge Tuesday. The men said they were just doing their jobs.
Police arrested the men early Sunday morning at the Southern Tavern bar on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. According to a police report, Quin Willis sprayed a crowd at the bar with mace.
He and his brother, Milton Willis, told officers they work for the Special Police Constable State — a group that the Youngstown Police Department is familiar with.
Both Milton and Quin appeared before a judge for video arraignment on Tuesday.
Milton is charged with having a gun in a place that sells liquor and impersonating an officer. Quin faces the same charges, as well as assault.
Police said the brothers were carrying a gun, handcuffs, a taser, and a baton during the time of their arrest.
“Performing and working in his constable duties as a peace officer, serving and protecting the establishment’s employees and management,” said LaRoy Dock, the owner of the Special Police Constable State, which is considered a business in Ohio.
The Willis brothers presented identification, saying they worked as law enforcement for the establishment, to officers.
“I feel personally, we aren’t breaking any laws. It’s a charter for business, it’s a charter for profit,” Dock said.
Ohio’s Department of Public Safety said the Special Police Constable State is not registered with them.
“If they’re providing security services for a fee in the State of Ohio, they have to have a license from us,” said Geoff Dutton, Private Investigator Security Guard Services.
Impersonating a police officer is a felony charge.
Both men did not plea in court today. Quin Willis also did not plea to his assault charge.
Their bonds are set at $10,000.