Men accused of impersonating officers said they were doing their jobs

The two brothers from Youngstown said they work for the Special Constable Police State

By Published: Updated:
quin willis arraignment youngstown


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two brothers who are accused of impersonating police officers appeared before a judge Tuesday. The men said they were just doing their jobs.

Police arrested the men early Sunday morning at the Southern Tavern bar on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. According to a police report, Quin Willis sprayed a crowd at the bar with mace.

He and his brother, Milton Willis, told officers they work for the Special Police Constable State — a group that the Youngstown Police Department is familiar with.

Both Milton and Quin appeared before a judge for video arraignment on Tuesday.

Milton is charged with having a gun in a place that sells liquor and impersonating an officer. Quin faces the same charges, as well as assault.

Police said the brothers were carrying a gun, handcuffs, a taser, and a baton during the time of their arrest.

Quin and Milton Willis are charged with impersonating a police officer in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Quin Willis; R: Milton Willis

“Performing and working in his constable duties as a peace officer, serving and protecting the establishment’s employees and management,” said LaRoy Dock, the owner of the Special Police Constable State, which is considered a business in Ohio.

The Willis brothers presented identification, saying they worked as law enforcement for the establishment, to officers.

“I feel personally, we aren’t breaking any laws. It’s a charter for business, it’s a charter for profit,” Dock said.

Ohio’s Department of Public Safety said the Special Police Constable State is not registered with them.

“If they’re providing security services for a fee in the State of Ohio, they have to have a license from us,” said Geoff Dutton, Private Investigator Security Guard Services.

Impersonating a police officer is a felony charge.

Both men did not plea in court today. Quin Willis also did not plea to his assault charge.

Their bonds are set at $10,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s