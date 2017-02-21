PO1 Michael Edward Griffin (Retired) Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, Michael Edward Griffin, age 59, passed away.

He was born on January 11, 1958 in Charlotte, North Carolina, a son of Joyce (Parker) Griffin and the late Wayne Griffin.

Besides his mother, Michael is survived by a son, Daniel (Melissa) Griffin, of Fremont, Ohio.

Burial will be in the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat.



