New Valley service offers just about anything ‘to go’

Valley Delivered Goods is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at the Georgetown in Boardman

Valley Delivered Goods brings just about anything to your doorstep.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bob Evans, Chik-fil-A, postage stamps, groceries, you name it and a new company in Boardman will bring it to your doorstep.

Valley Delivered Goods is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at the Georgetown in Boardman. The service delivers “grab and go” meals from the Georgetown but it doesn’t stop there. Valley Delivered Goods will deliver just about anything to their clients in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Valley Delivered Goods will grocery shop, run errands, or swing by your favorite restaurant and bring home breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The business has several restaurants and their menus listed on their website. All you need to do is find your favorite place, click on what you want and place your order.

There is a $6 delivery charge for food. The service runs daily from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Owner D’Andrae Rogers says the service is a convenience for everyone but especially the elderly and people who don’t drive.

“We have a ton of senior citizens so that helps tremendously for them. A lot of disabled and veterans can’t get out and can’t get around, so we do grocery shopping and food. And we have busy families,” Rogers said.

Grocery orders include a $10 charge and 10 percent of the grocery bill.

All orders can be placed online and through an Android app.

