Niles mayor fires top administrator

Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said he let his safety-service director go because he was not by his side

By Published: Updated:
One of the top administrators in the city of Niles was fired Tuesday and as of yet has not been replaced. WKBN First News has learned that Service-Safety Director Jim DePasquale has been let go.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the top administrators in the city of Niles was fired Tuesday and as of yet has not been replaced.

WKBN First News has learned that Service-Safety Director Jim DePasquale has been let go.

Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said the reason for letting DePasquale go was because he was not by his side as a top administrator.

“We worked together, but we didn’t work together,” he said. “He was a great union man who loved his job, but I needed an administrator.”

WKBN is working to get in touch with DePasquale but hasn’t been able to reach him yet.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s