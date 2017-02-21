O’Hara & Graziano lift Girard past Springfield

Girard Indians High School Basketball

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing by 1 at the half (22-21), Girard outscored Springfield in the second half 38-28 to take a 59-50 road victory to close out their regular season schedule with a 12-10 mark.

Austin O’Hara led all scorers with 26. The Indians also featured Anthony Graziano, who finished with 16 points.

Jake Ford led Springfield with 25 points. Ford has scored 194 points in his last eight games (24.3 ppg). John Ritter added 7 for the Tigers.

Springfield has lost three games in a row as they fall to 14-7 overall. The Tigers close out their regular season schedule with a date at Jackson-Milton on Friday.

Girard will play either Canfield or Niles on March 3 in the Division II Boardman District Sectional Championship.

