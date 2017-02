LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s Tariq Drake was named Player of the Game for his play in the Vikings’ 55-50 win over South Range in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 22nd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Drake notched a double-double in the victory. He tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

His efforts in the win, helped the Vikings polish off an undefeated regular season with a record of 21-0 overall.