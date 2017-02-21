Senator: Trade jobs better for inner-city kids than college

Republican Sen. John Eichelberger says minority students from "inner city" public schools would succeed in a less-intensive track

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Senate Education Committee chairman is being criticized for saying minority students from “inner city” public schools would do better in vocational careers than in college.

Republican Sen. John Eichelberger (EYE’-kuhl-bur-gur) said during a town hall last week that minority students are being pushed toward college and are dropping out. He says they’d succeed in a less-intensive track.

His comments were reported by the Carlisle Sentinel.

Eichelberger, who’s white, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that he blames failing urban school systems, not skin color, for minority students dropping out of college.

Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia says Eichelberger should be removed from the committee chairmanship. Hughes says many minority students are victims of Pennsylvania’s unfair school-funding system and some drop out of college because they can’t afford it.

