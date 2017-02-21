Springfield Boys’ Basketball Stats (Thru 19 games)

2016-17 Springfield Boys’ Basketball Stats
Through 19 games
Head Coach: Eric Fender
Record: 14-6 (6-2), 2nd place in ITCL Red Tier
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 58.6
Scoring Defense: 47.6
Rebounding: 29.8
Field Goal Percentage: 41.7%
Three-Point Percentage: 26.2%
Free Throw Percentage: 71.1%
2016-17 Results
South Range 48 Tigers 44
McDonald 78 Tigers 68
Tigers 75 Crestview 54
Tigers 58 United 46
Wellsville 61 Tigers 58
Tigers 58 East Palestine 50
Tigers 60 Campbell Memorial 56
South Range 58 Tigers 39
Tigers 74 Mineral Ridge 39
Tigers 74 Crestview 39
Western Reserve 64 Tigers 58
Tigers 64 United 58
Tigers 61 Columbiana 33
Sebring 53 Tigers 47
Tigers 51 Lordstown 24
Tigers 58 Lisbon 30
Tigers 60 Southern 48
Tigers 74 East Palestine 46
Tigers 49 Lowellville 40
Tigers 59 Leetonia 31
Individual Statistics
Scoring
Jake Ford – 25.0
Frank Centofanti – 9.3
Brandon Walters – 7.1
Shane Eynon – 4.9
John Ritter – 4.4
Rebounding
Brandon Walters – 5.1
John Ritter – 4.5
Jake Ford – 4.5
Shane Eynon – 3.9
Assists
Frank Centofanti – 3.6
Jake Ford – 1.9
Field Goal Percentage
John Ritter – 55.6% (35-63)
Pat Flara – 55.3% (26-47)
Jake Ford – 46.3% (148-320)
Three-Point Percentage
Frank Centofanti – 34.7% (25-72)
Jake Ford – 33.3% (20-60)
Free Throw Percentage
Jake Ford – 79.9% (159-199)
Shane Eynon – 71.0% (22-31)
Zach Barber – 66.7% (10-15)
Frank Centofanti – 65.2% (43-66)
Brandon Walters – 64.1% (25-39)