Storm Team 27: Another warm day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast through the week with highs in the 60’s expected through Friday. There is a chance for rain showers by late this evening into tonight. The near record warm temperatures will stick around until a cold front pushes through Saturday morning. There is a risk for thunderstorms ahead of the cold front Friday night. Back to near normal temperatures this weekend with rain mixing back to snow on Saturday.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Small chance for rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 52

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. Better chance for storms into Friday night. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 53

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain mixing to snow showers. Falling temperatures. (40%)

High: 43 (Falling) Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 26

Monday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 29

