Storm Team 27: Near a record high Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for warm temperatures through the rest of the work week.  Highs will be close to record highs with small chance for showers.  The risk for thunderstorms will move back into the forecast by late Friday into Friday night.  Back to near normal temperatures this weekend with rain mixing back to snow by late Saturday.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 64 – Record High 64° in 1983

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)
High: 65 – Record High 66° in 1943

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. Better chance for storms into Friday night. (40%)
High: 70 – Record High 67° in 1961  Low: 50

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (70%)
High: 45 (Falling) Low: 45

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 40

