Storm Team 27: Warm weather continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for warm temperatures through the rest of the work week. Highs will be close to record highs with small chance for showers. The risk for thunderstorms will move back into the forecast by late Friday into Friday night. Back to near normal temperatures this weekend with rain mixing back to snow by late Saturday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. Patchy fog. (30%)

Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 64 – Record High 64° in 1983

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)

High: 65 – Record High 66° in 1943

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. Better chance for storms into Friday night. (40%)

High: 70 – Record High 67° in 1961 Low: 50

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (70%)

High: 45 (Falling) Low: 45

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 40

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

