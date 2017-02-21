Trumbull Co. budget committee meets for first time, discusses sales tax

Chairman Matas said he hopes to explore ways to cut costs before looking at increasing sales tax

Trumbull County Citizen Budget Review Committee first meeting
Committee Chair Michael Matas

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s newly formed Citizen Budget Review Committee met for the first time Tuesday morning.

The panel, made up of 11 committee members and three alternates, all live in Trumbull County and were appointed by the commissioners.

Their goal is to make recommendations focusing on improving the county’s budget and promoting fiscal responsibility.

Committee Chair Michael Matas says he knows the county is facing some financial challenges with the loss of the medicaid sales tax, but hopes to explore ways to cut costs before looking at increasing the sales tax.

“I think this board’s gonna look at and determine effective cost cutting, if necessary, needs the county has and see and address those on an individual basis,” Matas said.

The committee plans to meet again on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

