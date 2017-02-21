Trump to meet with Kasich, former rival, critic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with former primary rival and frequent critic John Kasich on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the Ohio governor reached out to request a meeting with Trump “on multiple occasions.”

Spicer says that the president has shown that he’s been willing to meet with anyone who can share his vision, including those who’ve opposed him in the past.

He says the president “understands that he’s the president for every American” and is interested in finding common ground.

Kasich and Trump clashed bitterly during the GOP primary and Kasich has continued to criticize the president since his election.