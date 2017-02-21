United posts their 1st winning season in 8 years

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – United clinched a winning season for the first time since 2008-09 by defeating Mineral Ridge, 100-76. The Golden Eagles are 12-9 with a matchup at Lisbon set for Friday.

Jake Clark led all scorers with 30 points (6 three-pointers). Dakota Hill added 21 points and 7 assists. Parker Hydrick also dished out 7 assists while contributing 17 points. Kaden Smith also scored 17 for United.

Ridge closed out the regular season with a 1-21 record. The Rams were led by Jordan Zupko – who tallied 29 points (1 point shy of tying his season-high) – and Daniel Breedlove (17 points).

United will play host to Tuslaw in the first round of the Division III Salem District. The winner will play at Springfield.

Ridge will play at the winner of LaBrae and Cardinal in the Sectional Championship of the Division III Warren District on March 3.