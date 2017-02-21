Warren JFK storms back to top rival Howland

Justin Bofenkamp had a game-high 30 for the Eagles

Justin Bofenkamp scored 30 points for Warren JFK in their win over rival Howland Tuesday night.
WARREN, OH (WKBN)-The Warren JFK boys trailed by double-digits in the first half but rallied to top their backyard rival Howland Tuesday night 71-67.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 12 in the 2nd quarter but used big 2nd half runs to make the difference including a 10-0 run in the 4th quarter to seal the deal.

Justin Bofenkamp led the way for JFK with 30, while Byron Taylor had 19 and Antonio McQueen added 11.

Howland was led by Connor Tamarkin with 17, Nate Leventis chipped in 13 and Mike Massucci had 12.

The loss drops Howland to 7-14 overall while JFK improves to 13-7.

