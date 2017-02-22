12 local athletes headed to State Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2016-17 Swimming and Diving State Tournament will begin this week with 12 local athletes from The Valley competing

East Palestine's Faith Anderson placed ninth overall in the OHSAA Division II State Diving Championships.

East Palestine senior, and four-time State Qualifier Faith Anderson will be the first to compete in the Division II Diving competition on Thursday morning.

Boardman high school will have four local swimmers competing in Division I, while Canfield will send four in Division II. The complete list of local athletes, and the events they will compete in is listed below:

BOYS DIVISION I

200 Yard IM
Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch
Noah Basista – Boardman

50 Yard Freestyle
Callen Aulizia – Boardman

100 Yard Butterfly
Kyle Kimerer – Boardman

100 Yard Freestyle
Callen Aulizia – Boardman

100 Yard Backstroke
Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch

100 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Basista – Boardman

400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Kyle Kimerer, Mathew DunLany, Noah Basista, Callen Aulizia – Boardman

BOYS – DIVISION II

100 Yard Freestyle
Kamran Sarac – Canfield
Cullen Brady – Canfield

200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield

400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield

GIRLS – DIVISION II

Diving
Faith Anderson – East Palestine

100 Yard Breaststroke
Jamyson Robb – West Branch
Rebekah Klem – Crestview

