12 local athletes headed to State Swimming and Diving Championships

Canton, OH (WKBN) – The 2016-17 Swimming and Diving State Tournament will begin this week with 12 local athletes from The Valley competing.
East Palestine senior, and four-time State Qualifier Faith Anderson will be the first to compete in the Division II Diving competition on Thursday morning.
Boardman high school will have four local swimmers competing in Division I, while Canfield will send four in Division II. The complete list of local athletes, and the events they will compete in is listed below:
BOYS DIVISION I
200 Yard IM
Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch
Noah Basista – Boardman
50 Yard Freestyle
Callen Aulizia – Boardman
100 Yard Butterfly
Kyle Kimerer – Boardman
100 Yard Freestyle
Callen Aulizia – Boardman
100 Yard Backstroke
Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch
100 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Basista – Boardman
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Kyle Kimerer, Mathew DunLany, Noah Basista, Callen Aulizia – Boardman
BOYS – DIVISION II
100 Yard Freestyle
Kamran Sarac – Canfield
Cullen Brady – Canfield
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield
GIRLS – DIVISION II
Diving
Faith Anderson – East Palestine
100 Yard Breaststroke
Jamyson Robb – West Branch
Rebekah Klem – Crestview
