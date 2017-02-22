12 local athletes headed to State Swimming and Diving Championships

Canton, OH (WKBN) – The 2016-17 Swimming and Diving State Tournament will begin this week with 12 local athletes from The Valley competing.

East Palestine senior, and four-time State Qualifier Faith Anderson will be the first to compete in the Division II Diving competition on Thursday morning.

Boardman high school will have four local swimmers competing in Division I, while Canfield will send four in Division II. The complete list of local athletes, and the events they will compete in is listed below:

BOYS DIVISION I

200 Yard IM

Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch

Noah Basista – Boardman

50 Yard Freestyle

Callen Aulizia – Boardman

100 Yard Butterfly

Kyle Kimerer – Boardman

100 Yard Freestyle

Callen Aulizia – Boardman

100 Yard Backstroke

Timothy Kubacki – Austintown Fitch

100 Yard Breaststroke

Noah Basista – Boardman

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Kyle Kimerer, Mathew DunLany, Noah Basista, Callen Aulizia – Boardman

BOYS – DIVISION II

100 Yard Freestyle

Kamran Sarac – Canfield

Cullen Brady – Canfield

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac, Cullen Brady – Canfield

GIRLS – DIVISION II

Diving

Faith Anderson – East Palestine

100 Yard Breaststroke

Jamyson Robb – West Branch

Rebekah Klem – Crestview