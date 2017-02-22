Anne Louise Evick Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Anne Louise Evick, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. She died peacefully at Hospice of the Valley in Poland. She was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Anne Louise was born on December 10, 1924 in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania.

She moved to the Youngstown area in 1943 where she married William Evick in 1945.

Anne had two sons from the marriage, William H. Evick II and Richard Paul (Jan) Evick, both of Austintown.

She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her grandson, William R. (Beth) Evick of Santa Barbara, California and two great-grandchildren, Christian William Evick and Sydney Hayden Evick, both of Santa Barbara will miss her immensely.

Anne was preceded in death by her two older brothers, William (Bud) Lauster of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh and Paul Lauster of Winona Lake, Indiana.

Anne Louise worked in the Central Kitchen of the Youngstown School System for 30 years.

She was a member of New Covenant Worship Center, 1900 Canfield Rd. for over thirty years.

Anne Louise loved reading her Bible daily. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her apple pie was the favorite of all her family and friends. She was happiest when spending time with her family.

Interment will take place at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Canfield, Ohio.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House, 5190 Market St.. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave. in Boardman. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.