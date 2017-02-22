Austintown police: Woman advertised sex services on Backpage.com

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman who they said advertised sex services on Backpage.com.

The arrest comes after Backpage.com shut down its adult personal ads after scrutiny from a Senate panel, which accused the website of knowingly advertising sex trafficking.

Austintown police said 18-year-old Marnae Dubose-Clark was advertising on a different section of the website under the dating section of “women seeking men.”The advertisement read, “Come play with Cherry,” according to a police report.

An undercover officer sent a text message to the phone number in the advertisement and “Cherry” discussed prices for sex services, police said. They agreed to meet at the Super 8 Motel on Seventy-Six Drive and the woman told the officer to “bring protection,” the report said.

Dubose-Clark met the officer Tuesday afternoon in the motel room, where she was arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

Police said Dubose-Clark admitted to engaging in prostitution for a short period of time to support her child and told the officer she liked the money she made.

Dubose-Clark appeared in an Austintown court on Wednesday morning and bond was posted at $2,500. A pretrial was set for 2 p.m. March 27.

