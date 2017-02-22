Brookfield 4th grader headed to State Wrestling Tournament

Dylan O'Brien will represent Brookfield at the OAC Grade School Wrestling State Championship held at the Covelli Center on Saturday, March 25

By Published: Updated:
Dylan O’Brien, a 4th grade student at Brookfield Elementary School

Brookfield, OH (WKBN) – Dylan O’Brien, a 4th grade student at Brookfield Elementary School, won 1st place in his weight class at the OAC Grade School Wrestling State Qualifier in Steubenville, Ohio this past Sunday, February 19th.

He will now represent Brookfield at the OAC Grade School Wrestling State Championship held at the Covelli Center on Saturday, March 25. There he will compete against grade school wrestlers in his weight class from all over the state of Ohio.

O’Brien says he is really excited to compete at the state championship, “I love wrestling and I have just worked really hard to make it to state and I hope I can win again,”.

The OAC State Finals begin Saturday March 25th with Opening Ceremonies at 8am. The Finals will be Sunday following the Parade of Champions.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s