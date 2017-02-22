Brookfield 4th grader headed to State Wrestling Tournament

Brookfield, OH (WKBN) – Dylan O’Brien, a 4th grade student at Brookfield Elementary School, won 1st place in his weight class at the OAC Grade School Wrestling State Qualifier in Steubenville, Ohio this past Sunday, February 19th.

He will now represent Brookfield at the OAC Grade School Wrestling State Championship held at the Covelli Center on Saturday, March 25. There he will compete against grade school wrestlers in his weight class from all over the state of Ohio.

O’Brien says he is really excited to compete at the state championship, “I love wrestling and I have just worked really hard to make it to state and I hope I can win again,”.

The OAC State Finals begin Saturday March 25th with Opening Ceremonies at 8am. The Finals will be Sunday following the Parade of Champions.