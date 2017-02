Brookfield Boys’ Basketball Stats (Final Reg. Season)

2016-17 Brookfield Boys’ Basketball Stats

Final Regular Season Stats

Head Coach: Shawn Hammond

Record: 7-15 (3-9), T-5th place in AAC Blue Tier

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 50.8

Scoring Defense: 53.1

2016-17 Results

Valley Christian 47 Warriors 42

Hubbard 62 Warriors 38

Newton Falls 48 Warriors 38

Warriors 63 Pymatuning Valley 49*

Warriors 76 Southington 45^

Girard 55 Warriors 44

Warriors 57 Campbell Memorial 56

LaBrae 79 Warriors 45

Champion 86 Warriors 79%

Warriors 65 Liberty 44

Warriors 48 Valley Christian 30

Newton Falls 49 Warriors 43

Lakeview 56 Warriors 47

Girard 54 Warriors 31

Bristol 58 Warriors 47

Warriors 58 Campbell Memorial 35

LaBrae 54 Warriors 48

Champion 70 Warriors 65

Garfield 55 Warriors 47

Liberty 52 Warriors 48

Warriors 40 Southeast 26

Niles 58 Warriors 48$

*-Brian Hiner scores 26 including his 1,000th point of his career

^-Brian Hiner went for 28 in the Warriors’ win

%-Brian Hiner scored a season-high 32 points.

S-Nate Smoot tallied 21 points in the season opener

Individual Stats

Scoring

Brian Hiner (SR) – 16.0 (351)

Nate Smoot (JR) – 10.5 (232)

Chad Filipovich (SR) – 8.9 (195)

Hunter Sheehan (JR) – 6.5 (110)

Noah Hartnett (JR) – 3.5 (78)

Rebounding

Brian Hiner (SR) – 9.5 (209)

Chad Filipovich (SR) – 3.0 (63)

Hunter Sheehan (JR) – 2.9 (50)

Assists

Brian Hiner (SR) – 3.3 (72)

Noah Hartnett (JR) – 2.2 (49)

Chad Filipovich (SR) – 1.9 (42)

Steals

Brian Hiner (SR) – 2.6 (57)

Noah Hartnett (JR) – 1.5 (33)

Field Goal Percentage

Brian Hiner (SR) – 58.5% (110-188)

Nate Smoot (JR) – 50.4% (57-113)

Three-Point Percentage

Brian Hiner (SR) – 53.1% (17-32)

Hunter Sheehan (JR) – 46.7% (21-45)

Chad Filipovich (SR) – 27.7% (33-119)

Free Throw Percentage

Hunter Sheehan (JR) – 81.8% (9-11)

Nate Smoot (JR) – 74.2% (46-62)

Chad Filipovich (SR) – 72.4% (42-58)

Brian Hiner (SR) – 69.6% (80-115)