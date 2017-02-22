Cavaliers meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders

Sanders played in just 23 games in 2013-14, when he also twice suspended for marijuana use.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

(AP) – With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played since the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee before the Bucks bought out his contract. Sanders announced his comeback last month.

The defending NBA champions plan to put Sanders through some physical tests and will assess his desire to play.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2010 draft. His best season was in 2012-13, when he averaged 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 71 games.

Sanders played in just 23 games in 2013-14, when he also twice suspended for marijuana use.

The Cavs also are expected to sign forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract. The team’s first post All-Star break practice is Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s