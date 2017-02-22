Cavs sign forward Derrick Williams to second 10-day contract

Before signing as a free agent with Cleveland on Feb. 9, Williams played for Miami this season before being released.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Derrick Williams, Miami Heat Basketball
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams (22) smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

The NBA champions have been impressed with Williams, a former No. 2 overall pick, and it’s likely they will sign him for the remainder of the season when his current contract expires. The Cavs announced Wednesday they signed Williams again. He has averaged 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 22 minutes for the Cavs, who have been bringing him off their bench with their second unit.

The Cavs returned from the All-Star break Wednesday and will practice before hosting the New York Knicks on Thursday, just a few hours after the trade deadline.

