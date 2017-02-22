Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats (Final Reg. Season)

2016-17 Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats
Final Regular Season Stats
Head Coach: Michael Cole
Record: 17-5 (9-3), 2nd place AAC Blue Tier
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 53.5
Scoring Defense: 40.3
2016-17 Results
Girard 42 Golden Flashes 35
LaBrae 40 Golden Flashes 33
Golden Flashes 55 Hubbard 31
Golden Flashes 60 Maplewood 18
Golden Flashes 68 Liberty 39
Golden Flashes 66 Campbell Memorial 30
Golden Flashes 51 Brookfield 45
Golden Flashes 64 Pymatuning Valley 32
Golden Flashes 65 Jefferson 42
Golden Flashes 61 Newton Falls
Niles 53 Golden Flashes 48
Golden Flashes 52 Girard 42
Golden Flashes 43 LaBrae 36
Golden Flashes 49 Bristol 25
Golden Flashes 66 Warren JFK 49
Golden Flashes 67 Liberty 44
Golden Flashes 61 Campbell Memorial 23
Golden Flashes 54 Brookfield 51
Newton Falls 51 Golden Flashes 30
Golden Flashes 48 Lakeside 33
Golden Flashes 60 Mathews 48
Lakeview 56 Golden Flashes 40
Individual Stats
Scoring
Abby White – 15.4
Allison Smith – 9.4
Megan Turner – 7.4
Molly Williams – 6.7
Allie Gumont – 5.6
Rebounding
Megan Turner – 5.7
Allison Smith – 4.1
Molly Williams – 3.3
Assists
Allison Smith – 2.7
Molly Williams – 2.1
Erin Sindledecker – 2.0
Megan Turner – 2.0
Abby White – 2.0
Steals
Abby White – 2.4
Megan Turner – 2.2
Izzy D’Urso – 1.7
Molly Williams – 1.5
Field Goal Percentage
Allison Smith – 53.1% (77-145)
Allie Gumont – 52.8% (28-53)
Megan Turner – 49.2% (32-65)
Abby White – 49.0% (50-102)
Molly Williams – 48.6% (36-74)
Three-Point Percentage
Abby White – 38.3% (64-167)
Megan Turner – 32.4% (24-74)
Free Throw Percentage
Megan Turner – 74.3% (26-35)
Molly Williams – 70.2% (33-47)
Abby White – 69.1% (47-68)
Allison Smith – 67.1% (49-73)