City of Salem getting traffic signal updates at 9 intersections

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that new traffic signals will be installed at nine intersections in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Salem is getting upgrades to several intersections.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that new traffic signals will be installed at nine intersections in the city. Those intersections are:

  • Howard Ave. & SR 14 (State Street)
  • Ellsworth Ave. (SR 9) & SR 14/SR 9
  • Broadway Ave. & SR 9/SR 14
  • Lundy Ave. & SR 9/SR
  • SR 9/SR 14 & SR 344
  • Pershing St. & SR 344
  • 2nd St. & Ellsworth Ave.
  • Pershing St. & SR 9
  • Pershing St. & Broadway Ave.

Traffic will be maintained through those intersections, and flaggers will be there to direct drivers.

The project is expected to cost about $300,000. All new traffic lights should be installed by the end of June.

