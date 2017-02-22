Game of the Week: Boardman at Fitch, 2/24

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 24, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Boardman (17-4) at Fitch (5-16)
Recent Meetings
Dec. 30, 2016 – Boardman, 53-50
Feb. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 64-42
Jan. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 63-60 (OT)
Feb. 20, 2015 – Fitch, 48-33
Jan. 16, 2015 – Boardman, 45-37
Last Meeting: December 30, 2016
…Behind Travis Koontz’ 12 points and 9 rebounds, the Spartans prevailed in their matchup with Fitch the day before New Year’s Eve – 53-50. Boardman connected on 10 free throw attempts in the final frame to secure the 3-point win over 0-8 Fitch. The Falcons’ Randy Smith scored a game-high 15 points.
AAC Red Tier Standings
x-Harding – 11-1 (15-7)
Boardman – 9-2 (17-4)
Canfield – 7-5 (11-11)
East – 5-7 (11-11)
Lakeside – 3-8 (7-14)
Fitch – 3-8 (5-16)
Howland – 2-9 (7-14)
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Boardman, 58.0; Fitch 54.9
Scoring Defense: Boardman, 52.4; Fitch, 61.1
Results
Boardman
Spartans 60 Perry 58
Mooney 47 Spartans 45
Spartans 83 Lakeside 56
Spartans 68 East 62
Spartans 65 Lakeview 61
Spartans 66 Howland 50
Spartans 51 Canfield 44
Spartans 86 Lakeside 52
Hudson 48 Spartans 32
Spartans 59 Louisville 54
Harding 54 Spartans 43
Spartans 44 Struthers 37
Spartans 62 Mooney 45
Spartans 60 East 55
Spartans 53 Fitch 50
Spartans 55 Howland 52
Canfield 55 Spartans 45
Spartans 61 Steubenville 60
Spartans 61 Poland 56
Spartans 63 Niles 43
Spartans 52 Harding 51
Fitch
Alliance 54 Falcons 51 OT
Mooney 42 Falcons 40
Marlington 61 Falcons 59
Falcons 55 Howland 53
Lakeside 64 Falcons 52
Falcons 63 Hubbard 61 OT
Harding 89 Falcons 60
Falcons 66 Canfield 47
Falcons 62 Liberty 57
East 70 Falcons 68
Poland 59 Falcons 50
Howland 58 Falcons 53
Falcons 60 Lakeside 51
Boardman 53 Falcons 50
Louisville 76 Falcons 65
Hudson 52 Falcons 46
Harding 100 Falcons 58
Canfield 56 Falcons 47
Ursuline 54 Falcons 38
Struthers 58 Falcons 55
East 68 Falcons 54
Game Notes: In next week’s tournament, Boardman took the #3 seed in the Alliance District while Fitch is the #10 seed. Boardman gets to play at home against Louisville – a team who they defeated 59-54 on January 17 behind Holden Lipke’s 18 points. Fitch will play the winner of Harding and Roosevelt in the Second Round. Harding defeated Fitch by a combined score of 189-118 in their two meetings this season.
Of Boardman’s 17 wins, twelve of them have been decided by 7 points or less. The Spartans are one of ten teams from the area with 17-wins this season as of February 21: LaBrae 21-0; South Range 21-1; McDonald 21-1; Kennedy Catholic 20-2; New Castle 20-2; Greenville 20-2; Wellsville 19-3; Boardman 17-4; Western Reserve 17-5; Grove City 17-5.
Boardman began the 2016-17 season with a 9-1 record. Since they’ve dropped two of three in the middle of the season, the Spartans have rebounded to post seven wins in their last eight outings. On Tuesday, Boardman nipped Perry 60-58 behind a trio of double-digit scorers (Mike Melewski, 13; John Ryan, 11; Holden Lipke, 10).
Of Fitch’s 21 games, fifteen have been decided by 10 points or less (4-11). Since January 20, the Falcons have registered a 4-5 record. Randy Smith tallied a 30-point performance on February 3 to lift Fitch past Hubbard in overtime, 63-61. In his last six contests, Smith has scored an average of 18.3 points per game.
Upcoming Schedule
Boardman
Mar. 4 – Louisville (Sectional Final)
Fitch
Mar. 4 – Winner of Harding/Kent Roosevelt (Sectional Final)