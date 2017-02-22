Game of the Week: Boardman at Fitch, 2/24

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 24, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Boardman (17-4) at Fitch (5-16)

Recent Meetings

Dec. 30, 2016 – Boardman, 53-50

Feb. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 64-42

Jan. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 63-60 (OT)

Feb. 20, 2015 – Fitch, 48-33

Jan. 16, 2015 – Boardman, 45-37

Last Meeting: December 30, 2016

…Behind Travis Koontz’ 12 points and 9 rebounds, the Spartans prevailed in their matchup with Fitch the day before New Year’s Eve – 53-50. Boardman connected on 10 free throw attempts in the final frame to secure the 3-point win over 0-8 Fitch. The Falcons’ Randy Smith scored a game-high 15 points.

AAC Red Tier Standings

x-Harding – 11-1 (15-7)

Boardman – 9-2 (17-4)

Canfield – 7-5 (11-11)

East – 5-7 (11-11)

Lakeside – 3-8 (7-14)

Fitch – 3-8 (5-16)

Howland – 2-9 (7-14)

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Boardman, 58.0; Fitch 54.9

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 52.4; Fitch, 61.1

Results

Boardman

Spartans 60 Perry 58

Mooney 47 Spartans 45

Spartans 83 Lakeside 56

Spartans 68 East 62

Spartans 65 Lakeview 61

Spartans 66 Howland 50

Spartans 51 Canfield 44

Spartans 86 Lakeside 52

Hudson 48 Spartans 32

Spartans 59 Louisville 54

Harding 54 Spartans 43

Spartans 44 Struthers 37

Spartans 62 Mooney 45

Spartans 60 East 55

Spartans 53 Fitch 50

Spartans 55 Howland 52

Canfield 55 Spartans 45

Spartans 61 Steubenville 60

Spartans 61 Poland 56

Spartans 63 Niles 43

Spartans 52 Harding 51

Fitch

Alliance 54 Falcons 51 OT

Mooney 42 Falcons 40

Marlington 61 Falcons 59

Falcons 55 Howland 53

Lakeside 64 Falcons 52

Falcons 63 Hubbard 61 OT

Harding 89 Falcons 60

Falcons 66 Canfield 47

Falcons 62 Liberty 57

East 70 Falcons 68

Poland 59 Falcons 50

Howland 58 Falcons 53

Falcons 60 Lakeside 51

Boardman 53 Falcons 50

Louisville 76 Falcons 65

Hudson 52 Falcons 46

Harding 100 Falcons 58

Canfield 56 Falcons 47

Ursuline 54 Falcons 38

Struthers 58 Falcons 55

East 68 Falcons 54

Game Notes: In next week’s tournament, Boardman took the #3 seed in the Alliance District while Fitch is the #10 seed. Boardman gets to play at home against Louisville – a team who they defeated 59-54 on January 17 behind Holden Lipke’s 18 points. Fitch will play the winner of Harding and Roosevelt in the Second Round. Harding defeated Fitch by a combined score of 189-118 in their two meetings this season.

Of Boardman’s 17 wins, twelve of them have been decided by 7 points or less. The Spartans are one of ten teams from the area with 17-wins this season as of February 21: LaBrae 21-0; South Range 21-1; McDonald 21-1; Kennedy Catholic 20-2; New Castle 20-2; Greenville 20-2; Wellsville 19-3; Boardman 17-4; Western Reserve 17-5; Grove City 17-5.

Boardman began the 2016-17 season with a 9-1 record. Since they’ve dropped two of three in the middle of the season, the Spartans have rebounded to post seven wins in their last eight outings. On Tuesday, Boardman nipped Perry 60-58 behind a trio of double-digit scorers (Mike Melewski, 13; John Ryan, 11; Holden Lipke, 10).

Of Fitch’s 21 games, fifteen have been decided by 10 points or less (4-11). Since January 20, the Falcons have registered a 4-5 record. Randy Smith tallied a 30-point performance on February 3 to lift Fitch past Hubbard in overtime, 63-61. In his last six contests, Smith has scored an average of 18.3 points per game.

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Mar. 4 – Louisville (Sectional Final)

Fitch

Mar. 4 – Winner of Harding/Kent Roosevelt (Sectional Final)