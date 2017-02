GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police found a lifelong coin collection that had been stolen from a man who cherished it.

Officers said Ashlee Johnson and Frank Penevich, of Warren, stole the collection from the 300 block of Mosier Road during the day on Tuesday.

The detective bureau found nearly the entire collection on Wednesday.

Both Johnson and Penevich are charged with aggravated burglary.

The victim said he will keep his coins in a safe place from now on.