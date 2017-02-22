High School Basketball Game of the Week: South Range vs. LaBrae, Complete Game

LEAVITTSBURG,  Ohio (WKBN) – Complete coverage of the High School Basketball Game of the Week between the South Range Raiders and the LaBrae Vikings.

The final score was LaBrae 55, South Range 50.

