Jared “Jerry” L. Murphy Obituary

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio – Jared “Jerry” L. Murphy, passed away on Wedesday, February 22, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman, Ohio, after a long battle with many complications. He passed away peacefully with his wife, Immogene and daughter, Laura at his bedside.

He was born September 26, 1936 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Denton Kermit Murphy and Margaret Altoff Murphy and he was also raised by his stepmother, Vera Murphy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Immogene of Middlefield, Ohio; daughter, Laura Fowler of Westford, Massachusetts and her husband, Ron; two grandchildren, Christopher and Megan of Westford, Massachusetts; a sister, Sheila Keeney and two nephews, Stephen Keeney and Michael Keeney of Tustin, California.

Jerry is a veteran of the United States Navy.

He retired from Packard Electric where he worked for many years in the tool crib and as a truck driver.

Jerry was very active in multiple Masonic bodies. He was a recipient of the Knight York Cross of Honor, a member of Carroll F. Clapp Lodge F&M 655 of Warren, Ohio and a Past President of Ohio Grotto Association.

Family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service to be held at 1:45 p.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Home, 241 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may call Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Ayers, North Kingsville Presbyterian Church, North Kingsville will be officiating.

There will be a mercy meal following the funeral service from 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 112 Pine NE, Warren, Ohio.

Final committal will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, North Kingsville, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co., 271 North Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

