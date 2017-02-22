Joan Plunkett Obituary

WEST POINT, Ohio – Joan Plunkett, 88, formerly of West Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Allay Senior Care from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Mrs. Plunkett was born January 5, 1929 in West Point, a daughter of the late John and Johanna (Zupancic) Pushnick.

A 1947 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she worked and retired from the former Firestone Bank in Lisbon. She was a lifelong member of the West Point SNPJ Lodge #358 and a member of the West Point Lions Club.

Her husband, Jack Plunkett, whom she married October 15, 1949, preceded her in death on December 22, 1992.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her son, Jerry (Vicki) Plunkett of West Point; her daughter, Jayne (Doug) Sanford of West Point; grandchildren, Jaime (Rob) Stillwell of Ashville, Ohio, Eric (Erin) Sanford of Louisville, Kentucky, Justin (Mindy) Sanford of New Albany, Ohio and Ryan (Lee Anne) Sanford of Smyrna, Tennessee and great-grandchildren, Camryn Stillwell, Zoe Sanford, Caleb and Kirill Sanford and Ashley and Owen Sanford.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25 at St. Agatha’s Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 24 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Joan’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



